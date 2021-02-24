Ace Fashioner Manish Malhotra Misses Sridevi On Her Death Anniversary

Today being the third death anniversary of Bollywood's late actor Sridevi, both her daughters Khushi and Janhvi reminisced their lovely mom and dropped beautiful posts on their Instagram page… Even Manish Malhotra also reminisced this great actress and dropped a throwback image on his social media page…

Manish Malhotra









He shared a beautiful pic of Sridevi where she is seen kissing Manish with all smiles… He also wrote, "miss you so much and our times together 💖…".

Well, Manoj Desai also spoke to the media and spoke on the occasion of Sridevi's 3rd death anniversary… "You are making me emotional, especially considering my state of earning in today's times when there's hardly any crowd at any show."

He further added, "Amit ji was as usual excellent and the more I say about him, the less it will be. Coming to Sridevi, she was a craze and talent that no heroine of today will ever match. Not just in 'Khuda Gawah', almost in every film of hers people threw soft drink bottles when she appeared on screen and of course the noise created by the whistles and claps was so deafening that you could hardly hear anything."

Reminiscing the blockbuster movie, 'Khuda Gawah', he says, "Sridevi was a perfectionist. She often asked for more takes. As a producer, it tended to make me angry at times. But now I understand her involvement."

He also spoke to TOI a few years back and said, "I have already started work on it and the script is being written." So why didn't the second part happen, we asked? Replied Desai, "I wanted them to play parents in that film, they would have had a daughter in the story which would have been done by someone younger. I had even spoken to Sridevi about it. But samay nikal gaya and before we culminated, she passed away. Amit ji and I were standing there when Boney Kapoor looked at Sridevi's mortal remains and said: You went away, the 'Khuda Gawah' sequel could not be made. I used to call her 'Didi'. It was a personal loss."

Bollywood's ace actress Sridevi was born on 13th August, 1963 and turned into a child actress at a very young age, then she became the ace actress in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil film industries. Then she married ace producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and this couple are blessed with two beautiful daughters Janhvi and Khushi…

Her sudden demise made all her fans and film industry go shocked… She left her last breath on 24th February, 2018 in UAE. Her death was a mystery as she was found lifeless in a bathtub in her hotel room. She flew to UAE to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Mawah. She attended all the wedding festivities with much joy. But her sudden demise and that too in finding her dead body in a bathtub is still unbelievable… Her death is a great loss to Indian cinema as she mesmerized the audience with her awesome screen presence.