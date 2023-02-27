Actor Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for his wife Alia Bhatt

After winning the Best Actor (female) award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Zee Cine Awards 2023, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a special moment with her fans. She posted a picture of herself sitting on her bed holding the award, which was captured by her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia looked stunning in a high-slit green gown at the event. She also thanked Ranbir for patiently clicking her picture at 2 am.

Recently, Alia also won the Best Actress Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards and collected the trophy for Ranbir Kapoor, who won the Best Actor prize for Brahmastra. During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir expressed his gratitude for Alia's win but accepted that his performance in Brahmastra wasn't exceptional. The couple is currently enjoying their new parenthood phase, having become parents to their daughter Raha in November 2022.