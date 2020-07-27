Actress Poonam Pandey Gets Engaged To Her Long Time Beau Sam Bombay

The Bollywood erotic actress Poonam Pandey who always sets her Instagram ablaze with her scintillating and jaw-dropping images has finally got engaged to her long time beau Sam Bombay on July 23. The news was shared by Sam Bombay… He shared the couple photo flaunting their rings.

In this pic, both Sam and Poonam are seen flaunting their beautiful diamond engagement rings… Sam also wrote, "We finally did it! Even Poonam commented to this post and wrote "Best Feeling".

Poonam Pandey is a controversial actress who got to fame with Bollywood film Nasha where she is seen as a teacher who has intimacy towards a student. Meanwhile, speculations rife over the sequel of the Amit Saxena directorial film will also be made.

Poonam Pandey has made news when she said she would strip if India wins world Cup in 2011. Moreover, she was involved in many controversies and recently her beau Sam Bombay was booked for violating the lockdown rules.