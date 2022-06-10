Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om: The Battle Within Trailer Is Out

Bollywood's young actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to entertain his fans with the upcoming action thriller 'Om: The Battle Within'… Glam doll Sanjana Sanghi is the lead actress of this movie and both of them will be seen as super soldiers. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer on social media and showcased a glimpse of the intriguing plot…

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana also shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "#OM: The Battle Within trailer out now."

The trailer starts off with Prachi Shah and Ashutosh Rana carrying two boys in their arms and running to the hospital. Well, one child will be dead and the other one suffers from amnesia. The child grows up and turns into a super-soldier Aditya Roy Kapur. Well, amid all these instances, Jackie Shroff, father of Aditya will be seen kidnapped as he was part of the Pokhran mission and he will be blamed as the traitor of the country. But after Aditya grows up he joins with Sanjana and builds his career as a super-soldier. But in some accident, he once again forgets the present and only remembers his father Jackie. Now, he is all set to prove Jackie as innocent and find him out! So, we need to wait and watch how he will succeed in this mission!

Speaking about the shooting Aditya also said, "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!"

This movie has newbie Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress while Kapil Verma is helming this technically high-end action drama. It is being bankrolled by Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan under the Zee Studios, and A Paper Doll Entertainment Production banners. Aditya is essaying the role of Om in this movie while Sanjana will be seen as Kavya Sharma. This movie also has Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in the pivotal roles.

'Om – The Battle Within' movie will be released on 1st July, 2022 in theatres worldwide. Well, along with this he will also be seen in the remake of Night Manager and Gumrah movies.