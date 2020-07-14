It was exactly one month ago Australian cricketer David Warner has created a buzz on the internet with his amazing TikTok video of "Bala Bala…" song from Housefull 4 movie. This TikTok video stole the hearts all the netizens and garnered millions of likes and shares… Warner danced to this song along with his two little munchkins…

Exactly after one month, Warner daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae have made their own version for this Akshay Kumar's popular number and made us go awe… Warner dropped this video on his Instagram page a few minutes ago…

In this video, both daughters of Warner are seen dancing to the "Bala Bala…" song mimicking the popular steps of Akshay Kumar… These little munchkins looked cute all dressed up in Indian attires… They were so much in sync and danced perfectly going with the music!!!

Warner also added his comment to the video stating, "When your daughters want to do their own Bala dance…"