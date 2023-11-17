Live
- Major Earthquake in Philippines-No casualties reported so far but potential damage is feared.
- Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rubble cleared over 24-metre stretch to rescue trapped labourers
- Increased stress in pregnancy linked to children's behavioural problems
- Only 0.09% share in NewsClick, no role in journalism, management: HR head in bail plea
- IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for air show ahead of Cricket World Cup final
- Taking measures for smooth conduction of election, says Mulugu district collector
- Use of AI for creating deepfakes a concern, media must educate people: PM
- Cricket World Cup: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad, airfares shoot up ahead of India-Australia final
- Appeal to Centre to Increase MGNREGA man days from 100 to 150
- Cong leaders from Delhi used Rajasthan as ATM: Amit Shah
Just In
After days of wooing, Abhishek Kumar calls Khanzaadi 'behan'
After days of flirting in with his co-housemate in 'Bigg Boss 17', Abhishek Kumar called his fellow housemate KhanZaadi aka Firoza Khan "behan" in a task and even called her "fake".
During a card game during Bigg Boss's Diwali celebration, Abhishek turned to be very vicious with his words for Khanzaadi.
He said: "Nominate hoti hai toh ghar jaane ki baat karti hai. Yeh ladki hamper keliye ek ladke ka dil todti hai."
For the unversed he was referring to an incident where Khanzaadi said that she was slowly falling for Abhishek Kumar but retracted her statement claiming that she said it just to win a hamper.
He also said "Arre Behan agar tereko hamper chahiye, I'll get 20 hampers but don't make fun of anyone's feelings."
He also accused Khanzaadi of looking into the camera to make sure she is being filmed, while the two are romancing.
Khanzaadi breaks into tears as she speaks to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande on the issue. They tell her that she should not share trauma just with anyone as they may use it against her.