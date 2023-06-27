After ‘Ghungroo’, Hrithik and Vaani to ignite the stage in UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, who set the screens on fire with their dance moves in the song ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’, will now ignite the stage in their UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’.

The first-ever UK tour ‘Stars On Fire’ will take place in London and Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds.

Vaani said: "It's a special moment and feeling to share the stage with Hrithik Roshan. He is immensely talented and I am elated at this opportunity to set the stage on fire alongside him. Hrithik is not only an exceptional performer but also an inspiration. I can't wait to create unforgettable moments and give our fans an electrifying experience they will cherish forever."

She added: "I’ve been blessed to have super-hit songs as part of my filmography be it Gulabi, Nashe Si Chad Gayi, or Ghungroo. Indian song and dance is celebrated worldwide and has a massive fandom."

On the film front, Vaani is all set to captivate audiences as the leading lady in the upcoming film 'Sarvagunn Sampanna' by Maddock Films.

Furthermore, she will be headlining YRF Entertainment's streaming series, 'Mandala Murders', a gritty crime thriller created and directed by the acclaimed Gopi Puthran, known for his work on 'Mardaani 2'.