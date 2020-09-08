After Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest, Her Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Comes Up With A Statement

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty finally got arrested by NCB officials after interrogating her for three days. She is arrested on the allegations of drug consumption and procurement. Rhea has been booked under the National Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act for alleged drug possession and consumption. We all know that Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager were already arrested a couple of days ago with the same allegations. Well, after Rhea's arrest, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has tweeted about her arrest and stated that it is just a remand…

Dear media please also tell this is only the remand for few days. For the further interrogation. Becoz general people are considering as final conclusion of case#TruthMatters — Satish Maneshinde (@SatishManeshnde) September 8, 2020



Although it is a fan count of Satish, the statement was given by himself… Satish mentioned that Rhea is only taken into remand for a few days for further interrogation. It is not a final conclusion of case…

Rhea produced at court at 7:30 via video confferencing #TruthMatters — Satish Maneshinde (@SatishManeshnde) September 8, 2020



In this tweet, Satish said, Rhea will be produced at court @ 7:30 via video conferencing.



Rhea along with Showik and Sameul will undergo normal medical tests as well as a part of remand interrogation.

Well, Rhea accepted that she used to give drugs to Sushant and her brother Showik would be in contact with drug peddlers. According to reports, Rhea revealed that she used to smoke but not take drugs directly.

Sushant Singh killed himself on 14th June 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling. His sudden demise gave a huge shock to Bollywood and also made us go teary-eyed.