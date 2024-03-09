Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde to ignite the screens in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sanki’

Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson, has officially announced the dynamic lead pair for its upcoming film 'Sanki'— Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde. Set to hit cinemas on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, the film promises to be a captivating cinematic experience directed by Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah.

The production house shared the exciting news on social media, stating, "The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring #AhanShetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you Directed by #AdnanAShaikh & #YasirJah Written by @rajatsaroraa @WardaNadiadwala."

Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood luminary Suniel Shetty, made a remarkable debut with the action romance film 'Tadap' in 2021, opposite Tara Sutaria. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria, 'Tadap' garnered attention for its compelling narrative and Ahan's promising performance.

Pooja Hegde, known for her versatility in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, has an impressive filmography that includes notable projects such as 'Saakshyam', 'Housefull 4', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Beast', 'Acharya', and 'Cirkus'. Her recent film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', has further solidified her presence in the industry.

'Sanki,' written by Rajat Aroraa, marks the directorial debut of Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah. The film is poised to be a compelling blend of talent, storytelling, and cinematic excellence, promising audiences a memorable Valentine's Day at the movies.