Ahead Of 'Bramhastra' Motion Poster Release, Alia Bhatt Seeks Blessings At Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

It is all known that Ayan Mukherji's Bramhastra that has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna is all trending as the motion poster of this movie is all set to get unveiled this evening. Ahead of the motion poster release, the lead actress Alia Bhatt and Ayan went to Gurudwara to seek the blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Alia shared the pics on her Instagram and treated all her fans…

In this pic, Alia and Ayan are seen posing to cams after their visit to the Gurudwara… Alia looked classy wearing a green salwar. She also wrote, "blessings.. gratitude .. light".

Even Ayan Mukherji visited Lord Shiva's temple and shared the pic on his Instagram page… Take a look!

The film's poster file is seen placed near Lord Shiva's idol!

Speaking about the movie, it features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia & Mouni Roy along with Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. According to the sources, the last schedule of this movie was shot in Mumbai. Now, speculations are doing round in Bollywood that, the makers have zeroed the release date of this action-adventure project.

Bramhastra movie is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Marijke Desouza and Namit Malhotra under the Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions banners in association with Fox Star Studios banner.

Bollywood's superstar Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva Tripathi and Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra while Mouni Roy will essay the role of Damayanti Basu and Nagarjuna Akkineni will portray the character of Ajay Vashisht being an archaeologist. Finally, Dimple Kapadia will be seen as Anita Saxena in this movie. The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format' and it is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores.