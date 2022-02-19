Ajay Devgn Aka Rahim Lala Gets Introduced From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain her fans by stepping into the shoes of then Mafia queen Gangubai Kathiawadi. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. After releasing the trailer, now, they introduced Ajay Devgn's character who is essaying a cameo role of Rahim Lala in this movie.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt shared the character video of Rahim Lala on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

In this character introduction teaser, Ajay Devgn is seen as Rahim Lala who rules the Mafia world but he rescues Gangubai and turns her into the queen of Mafia. Gangu reaches Rahim Lala for help and asks him to rescue 400 women. Thus, Rahim Lala fights with goons asks Gangu to fight for herself and the children making her strong!

Ajay Devgn also wrote, "Imaan. Dharam. Dhanda. Aa rahe hai hum 6 dino mein Link in bio #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb".

Alia Bhatt also shared the same video and wrote, "RAHIM LALA - BAMBAI KA RAJA, aa rahe hai 6 dino mein #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb".

Alia Bhatt is going to essay the titular role and will be seen as Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. Going with the plot, Gangubai was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into a powerful woman who also built connections with the underworld dons. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura. She was fearless and ruled the area just like a queen!

Gangubai Kathiawadi is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

This movie will release worldwide in the theatres on 25th February, 2022!