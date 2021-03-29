Ajay Devgn clears air about the viral Delhi video through his tweet

Well, a viral video regarding Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is seen doing rounds on the internet from a couple of hours. Actually, the video showcases two men fighting outside a pub, using un-parliamentary language. While many of them thought one of the persons was Ajay Devgn. But his team gave clarity on this issue and doled out, it is not Ajay Devgn in the video.

The statement reads: "Post the promotion of 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior' in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for 'Maidaan', 'MayDay' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and he hasn't set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross check before putting out anything."

Even Ajay Devgn also clarified on this issue and dropped an official tweet on his Twitter page.

Some 'doppelgänger' of mine seems to have got into trouble.

I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 29, 2021





Speaking about Ajay Devgn's work front, he will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India movie. This movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh Abhishek Dudhaiya and Kumar Mangat Pathak under T-Series, Select Media Holdings banners. This movie also holds the star cast of Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutta and Ammy Virk.

We all need to wait till 14th August, 2020 to witness this war drama on the big screens. Ajay is seen a serious look with the background of a plane. He will play the role of IAF pilot Vijay Karnik in this upcoming war-action drama. The movie is based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and then IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik and in-charge of Bhuj airport. This guy has changed the whole war sequence by re-constructing the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women and proved that Indians can do an impossible thing as well. How did Vijay make it possible and how did he rule out Pakistan from attacking the airbase forms the crux of the story.