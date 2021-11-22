Ajay Devgn Completes 30 Years In The Film Industry: Akshay Shares A Special Pic From Sooryavanshi Movie And Reminisces Their Starting Days

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn successfully completed 30 years in the cine world and is still going strong with his amazing screen presence. Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as his characters in the movies speak more on behalf of him. He always proved his mettle and thus he is increasing his fan base even today! On this special occasion, his co-star and one of the besties Akshay Kumar congratulated him and also shared a beautiful pic from the sets of the Sooryavanshi movie…

Akshay Kumar

Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it's been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays! pic.twitter.com/adlLfMM6Gs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 22, 2021

In this pic, both Akshay and Ajay Devgn are seen having fun on the sets of the Sooryavanshi movie having some snacks. They are all in smiles and dressed-up in cop attires. Along with this pic, Akshay also wrote, "Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it's been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!".

Through this tweet, Akshay Kumar reminisced the starting days of their career and made us know how they learnt martial arts together getting trained under Ajay Devgn's father!

Well, Ajay Devgn thanked Akshay Kumar for this special post and dropped a thank you note on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Thanks Akki, we've shared a long innings. And, I'm happy & grateful for your presence alongside❤️ https://t.co/MPp9udjamE — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 22, 2021

He wrote, "Thanks Akki, we've shared a long innings. And, I'm happy & grateful for your presence alongside".

Even Amitabh Bachchan, Esha Deol, Suniel Shetty and other Bollywood actors also congratulated Ajay Devgn on completing 30 long years in the film industry through their Twitter posts… Take a look!

SS Rajamouli

Congratulations @ajaydevgn sir for completing 30 years in the film industry. Your dedication and passion towards cinema are unmatchable. Wishing you many more successes in the years to come..:) It was a pleasure to be associated with you for #Makkhi and to have you in #RRRMovie. pic.twitter.com/G34H8wf3Uy — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 22, 2021

The ace filmmaker of Tollywood SS Rajamouli shared a picture from the sets of the RRR movie and congratulated Ajay Devgn. He wrote, "Congratulations @ajaydevgn sir for completing 30 years in the film industry. Your dedication and passion towards cinema are unmatchable. Wishing you many more successes in the years to come. It was a pleasure to be associated with you for #Makkhi and to have you in #RRRMovie."

Ajay Devgn is seen in a fighter's attire along with those bullets around his waist. He is seen discussing the scene with the director in this pic.

Ajay thanked Rajamouli with a thank you note jotting down, "Thank you @ssrajamouli sir. It has always been a pleasure working with you!"

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4103 - #AjayDevgn , completes 30 years in the Film Industry , on 22nd Nov , when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70. ❤️❤️🌹🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2021

Big B congratulated Ajay jotting down, "T 4103 - #AjayDevgn, completes 30 years in the Film Industry , on 22nd Nov , when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70."

Ajay thanked him writing down, "Sir, Thank you for your blessings. Ajay".

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty shared a throwback pic with Ajay Devgn and reminsced working with him for Golmaal movie. "#TeesSaalBaad AJ still smashing evil & doing #GolMaal onscreen. One of the finest friends, costars, ever. Always there for my family & me. Truly #MrNiceGuy. Wishing you only Phools & no kaantes always. @ajaydevgn #30yearsofajaydevgn #TheManWithThePerfectSplit #Dilwale forever."

Esha Deol

Congratulations on completing 30 fantastic years in our film industry. I am so glad i have had the absolute pleasure of working with you @madhoo69 & working with you AJ @ajaydevgn in more than 7 films together & now back with you in #Rudra . To many many more glorious years ! pic.twitter.com/ahWSGrLw96 — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) November 22, 2021

Esha Deol congratulated Ajay Devgn on this special day and they together worked for more than 7 films and now are all set to entertain us again teaming up for Rudra web series. "Congratulations on completing 30 fantastic years in our film industry. I am so glad i have had the absolute pleasure of working with you @madhoo69 & working with you AJ @ajaydevgn in more than 7 films together & now back with you in #Rudra. To many many more glorious years !"

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn also shared a special video on this occasion and made the day for all his fans…

My team made me repost this😅 But, thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna… https://t.co/YqLqTWqPSM — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 22, 2021

In this video, Ajay is seen prepping up for the shot with some warm-up exercises. Well, he replied his assistant that "He just started", when he wished him on completing 30 years in the industry…

Congratulations Ajay Devgn… Do continue entertaining us this way! Speaking about his work front, he will next be seen in RRR, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Maidaan, MayDay and as a cameo in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi movies!