Ajay Devgn is all set to direct Bachchan

Ajay Devgn is all set to direct Amitabh Bachchan in a film titled Mayday that will also see the two actors reunite before the camera.

Big B and Ajay have worked together in "Major Sahab", "Khakee", "Satyagraha", and "Hindustan Ki Kasam", and the new film, which belongs to the drama genre, sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, "Satyagraha", released in August 2013. Mayday is being dubbed as "a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama".

It is said that Ajay will be seen playing a pilot. Details about Big B's character are being kept under wraps. The rest of the cast is still being finalised. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn.

"The project will go on floors this December in Hyderabad after Ajay completes his work on 'Bhuj'. Bachchan senior is currently shooting for KBC," said a source close to the project.

Ajay will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Big B, who turned 78 in October, has a lot to look forward to. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.