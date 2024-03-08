Watch: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Trailer Takes You Back to Indian Football Glory

The trailer for Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated movie, Maidaan, is finally here. This film tells the inspiring story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach who led the Indian football team to victory in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962. There were some delays, but the wait is over, and we now have a glimpse of what to expect!

To celebrate the trailer launch, a special event was held in Mumbai. The event saw the film's stars, Ajay Devgn and Priyamani, along with producer Boney Kapoor. Even the director, Amit Sharma, and the rest of the cast joined in the fun, all dressed up like their characters and holding footballs for photos.



In Maidaan, Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary coach who deserves more recognition for taking Indian football to new heights. Back then, the team boasted incredible players like Chunni Goswami, PK Banerjee, and Balaram.



Speaking about the film, Boney Kapoor highlighted how many people don't know about Syed Abdul Rahim's achievements. He believes this ‘unsung hero’ deserves credit, and hopes the film inspires young people to play football and maybe even bring the World Cup home someday!



Maidaan will hit theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It's worth noting that the film is set to release around the same time as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But before Maidaan takes the field, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan, releasing on March 8th, 2024.

