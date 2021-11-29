Ajay Devgn's 'May Day' Is Renamed And It Gets A New Title 'Runway 34'

Guys, we need to get ready to witness another thriller movie on the big screens as the ace actors of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani are set to make us sit at the edge of our seats with their 'Runway 34' movie. Well, it is not a new movie as it is renamed from the 'May Day' title. Along with sharing this big news, the makers also dropped the first look posters of the prominent characters of this movie…

Ajay Devgn, Rakul and Amitabh ji shared the posters on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Ajay Devgn is seen as a pilot in this first look poster and owned an intense look! He wrote, "MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one!

#Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022 as promised".

In this poster, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in an intense look and sported in a suit attire. He is seen sitting on a chair and thinking deeply about something!

Even Rakul Preet Singh is also seen in a pilot attire and also posed in an intense look!

Amitabh Bachchan shared the first look poster on his Instagram page and wrote, "MayDay is now Runway 34. Fasten your seatbelts and sit tight! Inspired by true events, #Runway34 landing on Eid, April 29, 2022!"

Coming to Rakul, she wrote, "MayDay is now Runway 34. Gear up for a journey, you'll never forget.Inspired by true events, #Runway34 landing on Eid, April 29, 2022!"

Well, Ajay Devgn is not only the lead actor of this movie, he is also donning the director hat as he is helming the project. This movie is produced by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh in other important roles. Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh is seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar as Lawyer, Boman Irani as Airline owner Rahul Sharma, Ajey Nagar as himself, Aakanksha Singh as Anita Awasthi, Siddharth Awasthi's wife, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and Naresh Narayan as Noob Hackers are also roped in to play these prominent characters!

'Runway 34' movie will be released in the next summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!