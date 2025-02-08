Akansha Ranjan Kapoor embraces a de-glam avatar in ‘Gram Chikitsalay’

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, known for her performances in Guilty, Ray, and Monica, O My Darling, is all set to take on an exciting new role in the upcoming series Gram Chikitsalay. The actress will be seen in a completely fresh avatar, stepping away from her previous glamorous roles to portray a small-town doctor navigating life in a rural setting.

Her first look from the series, featuring her riding a scooter, has already piqued interest among fans. Sharing the news on social media, Akansha wrote, “Can’t wait to welcome you to the Gram Fam #GramChikitsalayaonPrime, Now Filming.” Her post was met with enthusiasm from her industry peers, with actress Vaani Kapoor responding with a celebratory “Yay!”

Talking about her experience working on the show, Akansha expressed her excitement about the transformation. “Working on Chikitsalay was a refreshing experience. The story and my character really intrigued me because it’s so different from anything I’ve done before. I even learned to ride a scooty for the first time—it was terrifying at first, but I ended up loving it! Playing a doctor felt like a huge responsibility, and I’m excited for people to see me in this new role,” she shared.

Alongside Akansha, the series features an ensemble cast including Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima, Vikrant Singh, and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Gram Chikitsalay will stream on Prime Video, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories.

The series revolves around a doctor from the city who is assigned to a small-town public health center, capturing his journey of self-discovery, unexpected friendships, and the amusing yet heartwarming challenges of adapting to a new way of life. With its unique blend of humor and emotion, Gram Chikitsalay promises to be a captivating watch.















