Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee Trailer 2 Is Out

Bollywood's ace actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi joined hands for Selfiee movie. It deals with an interesting subject and showcases Akshay as the superstar Vijay Kumar and Emraan as Inspector Om Prakash. Already the makers unveiled the trailer a few days back and made us witness a glimpse of this intense plot. Now, as the release date is nearing, they shared the second trailer and further upped the expectations on the movie.

Both Akshay and Emraan shared the trailer on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo.. Dekhiye #SelfieeTrailer2https://t.co/ImawyoiAEw And watch #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2023

Going with the trailer, it first introduced Akshay as superstar Vijay Kumar. On the other side, Emraan who is essaying the role of inspector Om Prakash wants to take a selfie with Vijay along with his son being his biggest fan. But unfortunately, he catches Vijay driving the car without having a driving license. So, the drama starts here as Vijay and Om have their own versions and lock their horns. So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know who wins the battle.

Well, this movie is helmed by ace filmmaker Raj Mehta and it is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions in collaboration with Cape Of Good Films. It is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License. Ace actor Prithviraj essayed the lead role in Malayalam and it is an entertainer. Emraan is all set to play the cop role in this movie which deals with the ego battle between two lead actors. A source close to the team earlier revealed that, "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats".

Selfiee movie will hit the big screens on 24th February 2023!



