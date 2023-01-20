Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi’s Trailer Will Be Screened Along With Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi teamed up for a comedy entertainer 'Selfiee'. The trailer launch event of this movie was supposed to be held yesterday but due to PM Modi's visit to Mumbai to launch the new metro line, it got postponed. Off late, the makers announced the new trailer launch date of the movie and also shared that the trailer will be screened along with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie in the theatres.



Bollywood's PR Taran also confirmed this news and said, "AKSHAY KUMAR - EMRAAN HASHMI: 'SELFIEE' TRAILER WITH 'PATHAAN'... The trailer of #Selfiee - starring #AkshayKumar and #EmraanHashmi - will be attached to #Pathaan… Directed by #RajMehta… In *cinemas* 24 Feb 2023… #NewPoster…".

Akshay Kumar also shared the new poster of the movie and wrote, "Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan! #SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January. #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas!"

Selfiee movie trailer will now be launched on 22nd January, 2023 and the movie will hit the theatres on 24th February, 2023.

Well, this movie is helmed by ace filmmaker Raj Mehta and it is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions in collaboration with Cape Of Good Films. It is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License. Ace actor Prithviraj essayed the lead role in Malayalam and it is an entertainer. Emraan is all set to play the cop role in this movie which deals with the ego battle between two lead actors. A source close to the team earlier revealed that, "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats".