Akshay Kumar And Satish Kaushik Drop Heartfelt Birthday Posts On The Occasion Of Anupam Kher's Birthday

As Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher is celebrating his 66th birthday today, he is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from all corners of Bollywood and his fans. Even his besties Akshay Kumar and Satish Kaushik also took to their Instagram pages and dropped sweet birthday wishes…

Along with a beautiful throwback picture, Satish wrote, "Hello Shimla Boy @anupampkher . Getting much younger this year& it reflects on me too. The shine and glow of beautiful journey on ur face as an a human being and as an actor is inspiring . Wishing u a Happy Birthday . Keep in embracing child in u . Lv always 🎂🌹💐🥃".

Akshay drops a throwback pic with Anupam Kher and looks all happy posing in smiles. He also dropped a heartfelt birthday wish jotting down, "Dear @anupampkher , have the happiest birthday. Am shooting here in Mumbai even on a Sunday...hope you're having a relaxed day in some cooler climes. Catch up soon. Love and prayers".

Off late, Akshay Kumar also shared an update from his upcoming movie Ram Setu…





In this pic, the whole team is busy discussing the script… Even Jacqueline Fernandez is also seen in the frame. Akshay also wrote, "The team that preps together excels together!

An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can't wait to begin filming this one."





Even Jacqueline also shared the same pic and wrote, "Verified

Totally agree with you Sir!! Can't wait for this one!! #RamSetu 🌈🌈. #Repost @akshaykumar".

On the occasion of Diwali, Akshay Kumar shared the first look poster of 'Ram Setu' movie and surprised all his fans…





This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Along with the first look poster, Akshay also wished all his fans 'Happy Diwali'… He wrote, "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!".

Akshay sported in a bob haircut wearing a casual tee and denim rugged avatar. The huge image of Lord Rama in the background with a glimpse of the blue sea made this poster create a buzz on social media.