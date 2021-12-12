Akshay Kumar Opens Up On Why He Accepted A Small Role In Atrangi Re Movie

Bollywood's ace actor and busy bee Akshay Kumar always hold 4-5 movies in his kitty. In the on-going season, he is all busy with prestigious subjects such as Prithviraj, Ram Setu etc. Well, he was recently seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re movie which also had Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. The 'Khiladi' actor essayed a small role in this movie and surprised all his fans. Off late, he spoke to the media and opened up on why he picked this small role.

He started off by saying, "I am just a part of the film but this is actually Dhanush and Sara's film. They are the main lead and I am just a character in it. So, when this film came to me I liked the story."

He also added, "The character was small but I liked it so much that I told Anand L. Rai that I will do it and he was also shocked to hear how I said 'yes' to this".

Speaking about the script, he said, "For me, if I like the script even if I have a small role like how I did a film like 'Khakee', my character dies after the interval but I did it. I have done so many films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' I didn't have a heroine even in 'Hera Pheri'. I do such films because I like them...I was also excited to get a chance to work with Anand L. Rai."

Finally, he concluded by saying, "I am not a magician and I can't tell you what it is. There is a lot of fun in the film. There is a love story which in its own 'Atrangi' way has been shown."

The Atrangi Re movie is directed by ace filmmaker Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Aruna Bhatia, Anand L Rai and Akshay Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. It will be released on 24th December, 2021 through the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Going with the plot, Sara and Dhanush will be forced to tie a knot and then will migrate to the city. Meanwhile Sara will start liking Dhanush and expresses her feelings. Well, Akshay Kumar essays the role of a magician in this movie and thus we need to wait to know how he unites the couple!