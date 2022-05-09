Akshay Kumar Reveals That Prithviraj Shooting Is Wrapped Up In Just 42 Days…

It is all known that Akshay Kumar and Manushi's upcoming movie Prithviraj trailer is out today and it showcased a glimpse of King Prithviraj Chauhan's life story and his rivalry with Ghori! The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai and the lead actors were present making their fans go aww… Akshay spoke on this special occasion and shared many things about the movie and his character!



When asked about facing multiple delays in the shooting, he said, "We finished the film in 42 days. Come on time and leave on time, then film completes on time. It was because of pandemic that the film got delayed, otherwise, the film would have released long back."

He also spoke about the trailer and said, "I have been working in the industry for thirty years and I have to say that I haven't seen a historical film of this scale in my career spanning three decades. I felt a sense of accomplishment after portraying the character of such a great man, I would like to thank my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and producer Aditya Chopra."





Speaking about his character in the movie, he said, "When we were about to embark on the journey of the film, the director gave me a book on Prithviraj Chauhan. After reading that book I realised how great warrior is Prithviraj Chauhan."

He concluded by saying, "It's sad that history books today just have one paragraph on Prithviraj Chauhan. Every kid should know who Prithviraj is and his acts of bravery".

Speaking about the Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

This movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!