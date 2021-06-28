Akshay Kumar Unveils Another Poster From Filhall 2 Music Album Before Teaser Release

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar and glam doll Nupur Sanon are once again all set to create magic with their romantic music album Filhall 2 Mohabbat. Akshay released a new poster from the album before the teaser release and treated his fans with an awesome romantic poster!

Akshay shared the poster on his Instagram page and announced the teaser release date. Take a look!

In this poster, Akshay and Nupur are seen close to each other in a romantic way! He looked cool sporting in a sweater and teamed it with a jacket! Nupur looked beautiful in a printed top and trendy earrings. Akshay also wrote, "Some stories stay with you forever… #Filhaal2Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June."

The teaser of this romantic music album will be out on 30th June, 2021.



Nupur also shared the new poster on her Instagram page and created noise on the social media platform!

She also wrote, "We are unveiling the teaser of #Filhaal2Mohabbat in 2 days… Are you guys ready for Mohabbat? Till then .. here's the new poster for y'all ♥️""

After the instant hit of the first version of B Praak's soulful song, the makers have decided to go with the sequel which also features Akshay and Nupur Sanon.



Speaking about Akshay Kumar's work front, he will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Raksha Bhandan, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj movies.