Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' confirmed its release date

The Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' will see a theatrical release on May 28, the makers confirmed on Friday.

Film's production house Pooja Entertainment confirms the news with a tweet. "Countdown begins! 'Bellbottom' to release in cinemas near you on 28th May, 2021", they tweeted.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani also confirmed with a tweet, "Mark your calendar, Bellbottom arrives in cinemas near you on 28th May, 2021!"

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller set in the 1980s. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid lockdown. The Ranjit M. Tewari directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.