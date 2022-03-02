Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Release Date Is Once Again Changed

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all set to step into the shoes of great king Prithviraj Chauhan to showcase a few glimpses of his life story. The movie was scheduled to release in January itself, but due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the release date was postponed and pushed to June… But now, the makers' preponed the release date and announced this news dropping a new poster on social media…

Akshay Kumar also shared the new poster of the Prithviraj movie and announced the new release date… Take a look!

Akshay looked terrific in this poster in Prithviraj Chauhan's royal attire. Even the sword also lade us witness the war field sketch! Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner on the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @manushi_chhillar @duttsanjay @sonu_sood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #YRF50 #Prithviraj3rdJune".

Speaking about the Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Even the two ace actors of Bollywood Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt also raised the expectations on the movie with their first look posters. Sonu Sood is introduced as Chand Vardai while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as trusted saamant Kaka Kanha.

Along with this movie, Akshay Kumar will also be part of Bachchan Pandey, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan movies.

Prithviraj movie will be released in the theatres on 3rd June, 2022…