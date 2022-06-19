Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan Trailer To Be Out On This Date…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is busy with a handful of movies… Along with action, comedy and periodic dramas, even he is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming family drama 'Raksha Bandhan'… As the movie is all set to release on the occasion of the auspicious 'Raksha Bandhan' festival, the makers have already begun their digital promotions. As a part of it, they also unveiled the trailer release date and shared a new poster from the movie.



This pic showcased Akshay Kumar sitting on the wall of his upstairs along with his lovely sisters. They are all captured from the backside! Akshay also wrote, "बहनें जान हैं…sisters and brothers are bound together with an unbreakable bond of love! Here's our attempt at a glimpse into their world! #RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August @aanandlrai @bhumipednekar #HimanshuSharma @kanika.d @realhimesh @kamil_irshad_official #AlkaHiranandani @cypplofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany".

Even the producer Anand L Rai also shared the poster and wrote, "Duniya ki saari samajhadaari ke beech bus ek behen ka chehra hi yaad dilaata hai ki hum bhi kabhi masoom the…

#RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August".

Coming to Bhumi, she also wrote, "The love that can overcome all odds… Get ready to feel this unbreakable bond of love… #RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August".

Earlier the makers released a promo and announced the release date of the movie. It is so beautiful and the makers promised to "Return To Feelings" on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan which falls on 11th August, 2022!

Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan movie is being directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by the filmmaker and Alka under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress and it will be her union with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie.

Raksha Bandhan trailer will be unveiled on 21st June, 2022 and the movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, 2022!