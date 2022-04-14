Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Kareena, Karisma, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt And A Few Other Relatives Reach The Venue

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are tying a knot today at midnight at Vastu building, Mumbai… As the wedding rituals will begin in a couple of hours, the family members of both sides have arrived at the venue and looked awesome in their complete designer outfits!

Let us start with the Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan… They looked beautiful in the complete designer wear and are seen all set to attend the wedding. Kareena looked pretty in the baby pink saree which is all enhanced with sequin work while Pataudi Saif looked handsome in the Bandhgala suit!

Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt are seen in the car at the venue!

Here is a glimpse of Karisma Kapoor… She added a beautiful headband and chandbaali earrings to her wedding attire!

Beautiful Anisha and Armaan are seen at the venue… She shined wearing a diamond neckpiece and blue lehenga which is all embellished with silver embroidery!

Here comes Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan…

Let us also check out the list of guests who are attending this wedding…

Ranbir's family: Ranbir's family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Nitasha Nanda and more…

Alia Bhatt's list: Alia, Soni Razdan, Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her besties!

Bollywood celebs: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Masaba Gupta, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor.

The wedding will take place at the Vastu building in Mumbai at the midnight in between 2-4 AM. Well, the reception will be held on 17th April, 2022 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.