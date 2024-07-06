Alia Bhatt and Sharvari unveil title ‘Alpha’ for YRF’s first female-led spy universe film

In a groundbreaking move for Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have been announced as the leads in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) first female-led entry into the Spy Universe. Produced by Aditya Chopra, "Alpha" aims to redefine conventions by portraying its female protagonists as formidable super-agents in a world typically dominated by male counterparts.

The title reveal, accompanied by a dynamic video, underscores YRF’s mission to challenge stereotypes with Alia Bhatt stating, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar, Aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabs veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!” This bold declaration reinforces the film’s thematic focus on empowerment and action.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the global streaming hit "The Railway Men," "Alpha" promises to be an action-packed spectacle. Aditya Chopra, the creative force behind the successful YRF Spy Universe including blockbusters like "Ek Tha Tiger," "Tiger Zinda Hai," "War," and upcoming projects "Pathaan" and "Tiger 3," is determined to make "Alpha" a significant addition to this cinematic legacy.

Amidst other high-profile projects like "War 2" featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., YRF’s commitment to expanding its Spy Universe with diverse narratives continues to resonate with audiences. "Alpha" is poised to set new benchmarks, highlighting Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the new wave of Alpha personalities in Indian cinema.