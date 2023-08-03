Alia Bhatt approaching with a strong line-up after ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’

Live
Alia Bhatt is on top of her game with back-to-back hits under her kitty. She is high on the success of her latest film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.” The film has been declared a decent hit at the box office. Well, Alia took a break as she became the mother of a baby girl. But now, she is back in action and has signed multiple films one after the other.
Now that Alia is done with “Rocky Aur Rani…” post-release promotions, she will start shooting for Vasan Bala’s film which is a prison break thriller. Then, next is the biggies “Baiju Bawra” in the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Once she is done with Baiju Bawra, Alia will do a spy thriller with Yash Raj Films and a star hero will be seen as protagonist in this film. Last but not least, Alia will be acting and producing a film in the direction of Jasmeet K Reen who last directed the Netflix hit “Darlings.”