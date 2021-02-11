Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning With ‘Mehndi’ On Her Hands Taking Internet By Strom

Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in the bridal attire and took the internet by storm posing with 'Mehndi' to her hands. Celebrity 'Mehndi' artist Veena Nagdadropped the beautiful pic on her Instagram and showcased Alia as a pretty bride. This was all for an advertisement which has been shot recently. Off late, this pic made all her fans await for the wedding announcement of rumoured couple Alia and Ranbir Kapoor.

In this pic, Alia Bhatt is all dressed up in a bridal avatar and her hands are beautifully etched with 'Mehndi'. Celebrity Mehndi artist Veena is seen standing beside her and both posed with all smiles.Veena also wrote, "On sets of Advertisment with lovely @aliaabhatt . Great work by @goodmorningfilms production house 🎥🤗☺️".

Alia Bhatt wore a golden-pink saree which is intricately embroidered… The net dupatta, golden choker, over-sized maang tikka and matching jhumkas gave her a pretty bridal appeal.

Off late, this 'Sadak 2' actress cut short her Maldives trip and returned to Mumbai after knowing about the sudden demise of Rajiv Kapoor. She immediately went to Chembur and stood as support to Kapoor family in this tough time. She flew to nature's paradise Maldives along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and besties Akansha and AnushkaRajan Kapoor…

Here are a few pics from her Maldives trip…

In this pic, all three besties are aiming sky with all their funny 'Pout' pose… Alia also wrote, "heal, learn, grow, love 💗☀️".

Here is our beach baby Alia enjoying the fun times on the beach sand!!! She looked awesome in the bikini and raised the temperatures…

Alia and Shaheen having fun at the Maldives and posed to cams in modish attires with cool sunnies.

All four are totally enjoying the pool times and posed to cams in all smiles.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's work front, she will be next seen in magnum opus RRR and also essay a larger than life role in Sanjay LeelaBhansali's 'GangubaiKhatiawadi'. This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', GagubaiKathiawadi. It is produced by JayantilalGada and Sanjay LeelaBhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners.

When it comes to 'RRR', this flick is directed by JakkannaRajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in prominent roles. It will have NTR essaying the role of KomaramBheem and Ram CharanTej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju.