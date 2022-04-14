Alia Bhatt Shared Beautiful Wedding Pics And Looked Beautiful Along With Her Dear Husband Ranbir Kapoor

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied a knot today amid close family members and industry friends. Be it Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor or Riddhima Kapoor, they all shared beautiful wedding pics on their Instagram pages and treated all the Kapoor Khaandan fans. Off late, even Alia Bhatt also shared a couple of beautiful wedding pics and made the day for all the fans and netizens. It is a great day for all Alia and Ranbir fans as they looked amazing in the royal wedding attires.

Ranbir and Alia tied a knot on the auspicious day of Baisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti. It was very intimate ceremony keeping their grandparents health in mind.

Along with sharing the beautiful pics, she also wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia".

Going with the pics, in the first one bride and groom looked lovely kissing each other. The second one showcased them in all smiles performing wedding rituals and coming to the third one, they posed together in the royal wedding attires. In the next one, Alia is seen saying something in Ranbir Kapoor's ears. The next is a beautiful one as Ranbir is seen filling the maang of his dear Alia. He is seen kissing her on forehead in the next pic…The second last pics showed them posing to cams in a cute pose and the last one shows their hands together.

Speaking about their royal wedding attires, Alia is also a Sabyasachi bride like other Bollywood divas and wore an off-white saree which is all embellished with golden embroidery. She went with a diamond neckpiece and Matha Patti. Her cute smile and matching bangles and make-up made her look awesome! On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor perfectly complimented his dear bride by wearing a matching royal kurta. His pearl layered chain and sehra made him look handsome!

Even Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the beautiful pic and blessed the couple… "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it".



