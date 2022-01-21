Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' Hindi Release Is Cancelled Due To Kartik's Aaryan's 'Shehzada'

It is all known that post the huge success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie in Hindi, the makers of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo decided to cash the occasion by releasing this movie in Bollywood too. If everything would go right, the movie would hit the theatres on 26th January 2022 and the trailer was also released to up the digital promotions. But now, the release of this movie is cancelled as it is being remade in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan.

Allu Aravind flew to Mumbai and convinced the presenters of the Hindi version to stop the release as they wanted the remake to go as a fresh story to the audience.

Bollywood's trade analyst dropped the official note of cancelling Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Hindi release on his Instagram page… Take a look!

This post reads, "Announcement, To media & trade… Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing the same."

Well, Allu Aravind was also successful in convincing the makers of Shehzada to be just made in Bollywood itself! Earlier he sold the dubbing rights of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo to Manish Girish Shah and now the decision is taken mutually. Allu Aravind flew to Mumbai and for two days the discussions were going on between them to stop the release as Shah wanted to release the dubbed version at any cost in Hindi on 26th January. But Aravind being the co-producer of Sehzada along with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series was successful in cracking the deal!

Shehzada which is the remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo will have Kartik Aaryan as the lead actor and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing with him.

This Trivikram directorial is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners. It had Pooja Hegde as the lead actress while Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep and Sushant essayed important roles in this family entertainer…