Amitabh Bachchan Appreciates Kunal Khemu For His Ace Performance In Lootcase Movie

Kunal Khemu's Lootcase movie hit the Disney+ Hotstar screens on 31st July, 2020. This movie received appreciations from all corners of the country. Kunal gave his best and made the movie reach the audience in the best way. Even Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also appreciated Kunal and left a heartwarming appreciation note… Kunal shared this note on his Instagram and shared his happiness with his fans…

Amitabh Bachchan sent a hand-written note to Kunal and appreciated his performance. He wrote, "Kunal, few days back I saw your film 'Lootcase' and writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it."



He added, "The writing, the direction, the performances of co-artistes was superb. But you were exceptional! Each expression, body movement ...presence simply outstanding!! Keep up the good work and may you ever keep prospering. In admiration and love Amitabh Bachchan".

Alongside this note Kunal doled out that Amitabh's appreciation is so much to him… "Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself.. thank you soooo much @amitabhbachchan Sir❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏

This means so much to me. I'm doing back flips in my head and my heart 🤩🤩🤩 #Lootcase".

This post received comments from Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rasika Dugal, Tabu, Gajraj Rao and a few other celebs. They all congratulated Kunal and complimented him with their lovely words…

Lootcase movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios banner. Rasika Duggal is the female lead of the movie and Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz played pivotal roles in this comedy movie.