Amitabh Bachchan delves into the wisdom of ‘Mahabharat’

Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed his pursuit of knowledge through the purchase of volumes of the Hindi epic "Mahabharat," expressing a deep interest in learning from the ancient scriptures. The legendary actor took to his blog to share his journey and the insights he has gained.

Bachchan wrote about his fascination with mythology and the profound lessons it offers. "At a recording, finally at the end of the day for an evening for another, that creates the mystique of mythology,” he penned, illustrating his engagement with the subject matter during his work.

He further elaborated on his recent exploration of the mythological figure Kalki, particularly in the context of the creation of the universe. "And during the various chapters that come up, comes a chapter of Kalki, in the sequence that dwells on the creation of the Universe, and it's coming during the time passage, which has, quite interestingly, been covered in the film KALKI... and the mysteries of its coming," he added.

The actor, who plays the role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's latest release, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' emphasized the rich educational value embedded in the scriptures. “Really there is so much to learn from our scriptures, that an effort is being made to acquire all that could possibly educate an uneducated me, to be of some knowledge...” he noted, underscoring his continuous quest for enlightenment.

Bachchan shared that he had ordered several volumes of the "Mahabharat" but faced a cultural dilemma upon their arrival. "So an issue of several volumes of the MAHABHARAT was ordered, and when it arrived, there was the issue of keeping the book in the home... for kept in the home is considered a NO... so given to a library... and back to the source that prints my words here - the net!” he explained. This decision reflects his respect for cultural norms while ensuring the accessibility of these valuable texts.

Amitabh Bachchan's reflections highlight his commitment to personal growth and education through the timeless wisdom of Indian epics. His blog post not only offers a glimpse into his intellectual pursuits but also inspires others to delve into the rich heritage of ancient scriptures.