Amitabh Bachchan Suggests To Get Enemies At Your Pittance Instead Of Fighting

Our dear Bollywood ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is all active on social media since he is shifted to Nanavati Hospital. This legendary actor has been tested positive for Covid-19 on 11th July and from then he is staying in the hospital for better treatment.

Big B is staying active on social media and being close to fans by sharing his updates every now and then. Off late, he posted an amazing pic of him on Instagram and doled out how to deal with enemies instead of fighting with them… Have a look!

Wow… This is an amazing pic!!! Amitabh's pic is seen with all red kisses and it is done with the kiss filter!!! Along with this pic, he added a few words and advised his fans on how to deal with the enemies… "दुश्मन बनाने के लिए ज़रूरी नही लड़ा जाए,

आप थोड़े कामयाब हो जाओ तो वो ख़ैरात में मिलेंगें"

In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you'll get them at a pittance..."

Yes… Instead of fighting with the enemy why can't we show them pittance! This will make them know our strength!

Even Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and little Aardhya are also shifted to Nanavati hospital for better treatment. We hope, all of them get recovered soon from this pandemic and get back to their home!!!