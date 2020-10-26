Ananya Birla Slams A US Restaurant For Treating Them Badly And Showing Off Racism

Ananya Birla who is a budding singer in the Bollywood holds a silver spoon background. She is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group's Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla. Off late, she was treated badly in a US restaurant 'Scopa Italian Roots'. Ananya along with her mother visited this Italian-American dining place in California a couple of days ago, but she was shocked with the behaviour of the restaurant's staff. Ananya and her mother were nearly thrown out of the place even after waiting for 3 hours for the food.

Ananya Birla took to her Twitter and dropped her deadly experience and slammed the restaurant for showing 'Racism'… Have a look!





We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn't okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

Very shocking ..absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant . You have no right to treat any of your customers like this. https://t.co/szUkdxAgNh — Neerja Birla (@NeerjaBirla) October 24, 2020

Ananya's brother Aryaman Birla was also angry and shared his view on this issue…





I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant https://t.co/FU0NE8e7Qu — Aryaman Birla (@AryamanBirla) October 24, 2020

Ananya Birla and Neerja Birla are receiving huge support from social media and all the netizens are slamming 'Scopa Italian Roots' restaurant for their ill-mannered act.