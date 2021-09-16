Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav Are Set To Share The Screen In 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Movie

As multi-starrers have become common in Bollywood, another youthful story is all set to hit the big screens soon. B-Town young actors Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are all set to team up for a friendship based subject 'Kho Gaye Hum Khan'.



Ananya Pandey and Siddhant shared the announcement videos on their Instagram pages and treated their fans with this amazing news… Take a look!

This is the title poster of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which showcased all three lead actors Ananya, Siddhant and Gourav in a complete chilling pose. They posed to a selfie and are seen dressed up in casual avatars. Ananya also wrote, "Find your Friends and you won't need followers".

This is the video clip of this movie in which all three lead actors are seen dancing awesomely and are seen busy with their mobiles. The peppy song and composition made the song instantly top the music charts. Along with sharing the song, Ananya also wrote, "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha…When you have to disconnect to connect…"

Well, this the BTS video from Kho Gaye Hum Kaha sets. This video showcased a few photoshoot scenes and script discussions.

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and shared the announcement poster on his Twitter page…

This tweet reads, "SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI - ANANYA PANDAY - ADARSH GOURAV IN 'KHO GAYE HUM KAHAN'... #SiddhantChaturvedi, #AnanyaPanday and #AdarshGourav star in #KhoGayeHumKahan... Produced by #ZoyaAkhtar, #ReemaKagti, #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar... Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh."

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan movie's script is penned by Zoya Akhtar and Singh, Reema Kagti while this friendship based story is being directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It is the debut movie of the filmmaker and the plot is based on the digital age story of three friends who stay in Mumbai. This movie will be bankrolled by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby banners. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023.