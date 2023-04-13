Anil Kapoor And Anupam Kher Reminisce Late Actor Satish Kaushik On His Birth Anniversary And Drop Emotional Posts

Bollywood's ace actor Satish Kaushik passed away on 9th March, 2023 after suffering from a massive heart attack. His sudden demise shocked B-Town and left many of his fans and co-actors teary-eyed. He had a good bond with many young and senior actors and thus many of them attended his funeral and bid him adieu with heavy hearts. Especially when we speak about Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, they hold a strong bond with this late actor and mourned for his demise going teary-eyed. Today being Satish Kaushik's birthday anniversary, these two ace actors shared beautiful videos of this late actor and penned emotional notes reminiscing him…



Anil Kapoor

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend…".

The video is all awesome and emotional as it showcased the glimpses of Satish and Anil's screen presence. All the bits of their movies showcased their beautiful bond and made us turn teary-eyed.

Anupam Kher

#HappyBirthdaySatish! मेरे प्यारे दोस्त सतीश कौशिक! जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! आज बैसाखी को तुम 67 वर्ष के हो जाते।मगर तुम्हारे जीवन के 48 वर्षों तक मुझे तुम्हारा birthday मनाने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।इसलिए मैंने फ़ैसला किया है कि आज शाम को हम तुम्हारा जन्मदिन शानदार तरीक़े… pic.twitter.com/8xxEGj5dcL — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 13, 2023

He also shared a beautiful video collating Satish Kaushik's beautiful pics and bits jotting down, "#HappyBirthdaySatish!

मेरे प्यारे दोस्त सतीश कौशिक! जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! आज बैसाखी को तुम 67 वर्ष के हो जाते।मगर तुम्हारे जीवन के 48 वर्षों तक मुझे तुम्हारा birthday मनाने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।इसलिए मैंने फ़ैसला किया है कि आज शाम को हम तुम्हारा जन्मदिन शानदार तरीक़े से मनाने की कोशिश करेंगे! शशि और वंशिका के साथ वाली सीट ख़ाली होगी। Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter! #Friend".

Right from their family moments to gatherings, Anupam Kher shared beautiful pics and videos and reminisced his dear friend on the birth anniversary…