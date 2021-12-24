Anil Kapoor Joins The Fighter Team Along With Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan…

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's ace actor Anil Kapoor… He is celebrating his 65th birthday today and turned a year older. Well, on this special occasion, the makers of the Fighter movie have announced great news! Anil is now part of this movie along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.



Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor shared this good news to all their fans through their Instagram pages…

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik shared a pic with Anil Kapoor and the director along with wishing him with a special note… "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor ! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!"

Even Anil Kapoor also shared the same pic on his Instagram page and thanked Hrithik…

He wrote, "Thank you so much @hrithikroshan ! Happy to be a part of team #Fighter & working with you on screen finally! #SiddharthAnand".

Well, Deepika Padukone is the first time sharing the screen space with Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Mr. India Anil Kapoor. According to the sources, the Fighter movie is planned to be made on a high scale with aerial action franchise plot!

Earlier the director Siddharth Anand also spoke to the media and said, "Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit's (Ajit Andhare, Viacom COO) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience."

Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor…