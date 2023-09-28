‘Animal’ teaser: Ranbir in beast mode

There was a huge anticipation for the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crazy actioner Animal. After amazing us with the pre-teaser, the film’s teaser has been dropped today, on the special occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

The two-minute, 26-second video is an action-packed one filled with intense and high-octane stunts, powerful dialogues, spectacular visuals, thumping score, and brilliant performances.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the film’s story which is a tale of father-son played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively. They seem to have always had a very difficult relationship with each other. But, despite the physical abuses from his father, the protagonist believes that his father is the “best father in the world.”

The protagonist grows up to become a gangster and becomes extremely violent. Bobby Deol is introduced towards the end of the clip as the antagonist.

The teaser actually begins with a discussion between Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna about having kids. He tells her she can ask him anything and he will be truthful, but she can never talk about his father. Bloodshed, car chases, and intense elements make the narrative gripping and intriguing.

Ranbir’ transformation into a rebellious one leaves fans awe-struck. The raw and action scenes describe the kind of hard work he has put in for the film. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shows his mark in presenting the character.

“Animal” is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1st.

https://youtu.be/OM6Sgf-Q4Ow?si=8JOipY32_6UF3SeJ