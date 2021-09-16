Anniyan Maker V Ravichandran Says That He Will Also Remake The Movie And Announce The Details Soon

It is all known that Kollywood's blockbuster movie Anniyan's producer V Ravichandran opposed director Shankar's announcement of remaking the movie in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh. He earlier announced that, Shankar didn't contact him before making the announcement. Off late, he once again raised the objection and stated that, he will also remake the movie and will announce the details of the cast and crew soon.



V Ravichandran spoke to the media and shared the latest update on this issue. He started off by saying, "The South Indian Film Chamber has given a letter to me (stating) that the rights and everything belongs to the producer. Coming Monday they will send the letter to Shankar, and everybody else too".

When asked about remaking the movie, he said, "Yes, on a grand scale. There will be one Bollywood and one International artist, and it will be remade in Hindi and English (respectively). Once everything is settled, I will make the announcement. But everybody is thinking I have asked for money, I have never asked for money. It is my property. Somebody is misguiding Mr Gada ji (Hindi remake producer Jayantilal Gada). Before December the big announcement will be made, that's why I kept quiet".

Earlier he said to the media that he want to produce the movie and has no intention to sell it. "I have been waiting for the last 10 years. When Gada announced (the Hindi remake), I was very shocked. He is a gentleman, I don't know who is confusing him. He is so good, usually he would discuss even the smallest of matters when he is buying a movie from me. He is so good I know".

A few days back, director Shankar made an announcement stating that he is remaking Kollywood's blockbuster movie 'Anniyan'. He said that Ranveer Singh will be the lead actor and step into the shoes of Vikram for this remake. Both Ranveer and Shankar also shared a couple of pics which created a buzz on social media.