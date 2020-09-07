Anupam Kher Meets His Assistant After Six Months And Expresses His Happiness

Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher who always stays active on social media, expressed his happiness after meeting his assistant 'Dattu' who is staying with him for 36 years. He took to Instagram and dropped the video of meeting his assistant and made us know how Covid-19 made him away from his assistant.





In this video, Anupam Kher is all happy to meet his assistant 'Dattu' after six months. Going with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' famous dialogue, he asked Dattu, "Dattu, tu kidar chala gaya tha…" and made us go laugh out louder. He is working with Anupam since 36 years and this Covid-19 pandemic made them away for six months. Anupam also said that, in these 36 years, he was not away for 6 hours also but Coronavirus made them stay away for 6 months. He is also happy that, Dattu is safe and healthy amidst the Covid-19 crisis time.

Anupam Kher also dropped a few words beside his post, revealing his bond with his assistant 'Dattu', "Met my assistant #Dattu after almost 6 months, since we came back from New York together. It was wonderful to see him. He has been working with me for the last 36years. He is family. Life is beautiful with people like him around. Jai Ho! 😍👍🤓 #DattaSawant #FishCurry #Biryani #Love #Bonding #Loyalty #Togetherness…".

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher was tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated in Reliance hospital, Mumbai. Even Anupam's brother Raju Kher and all his family members were attacked with this pandemic. Now, all of them are fine and Dulari ji is back to home following her daily routine and happily watching 'Sai Baba' serial.