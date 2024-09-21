Anushka Sen honoured for strengthening India-Korea relations

Actress Anushka Sen was recently awarded for her contributions to enhancing the cultural relationship between Korea and India. The young star expressed her gratitude, sharing how this recognition motivates her to continue promoting meaningful cross-cultural collaborations.

Anushka, who has a massive Instagram following of 39.4 million, took to the platform to share her joy with a series of pictures from the award ceremony. Dressed in a chic black crop jacket paired with matching trousers, she radiated elegance. Her sleek ponytail and minimalistic, no-makeup look added to her stylish appearance. In her post, she wrote, "Honoured to receive the award from CEO Mr. Hyun Woo Kim of SBA (Seoul Business Agency) for my contribution to strengthening the relationship between Korea and India."

She further expressed her pride in her association with Korean projects, including her role as Brand Ambassador for the Korea Tourism Organisation. Anushka has previously made waves by being the only Indian to feature on Korean billboards. She continues to represent the growing collaboration between both nations.

Anushka has recently teamed up with South Korean Olympian Kim Ye-ji for a global project titled Crush. Kim, a silver medalist in the Paris 2024 Olympics, will make her acting debut in this ASIA spin-off series, where she will play a killer, while Anushka reprises her role as an assassin.

Starting her career as a child actor in Zee TV’s Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli (2009), Anushka has since become a household name with roles in Baalveer and Jhansi Ki Rani. She was last seen in the web series Dil Dosti Dilemma on Prime Video.