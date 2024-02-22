Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Son Akaay: Is He an Indian or British Citizen? Here's What You Need to Know.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma delighted fans with the announcement of their son, Akaay's birth this week. However, speculation has arisen regarding the newborn's citizenship status, particularly concerning whether he holds British or Indian citizenship. Although the couple has remained discreet about their location, rumors suggest that Akaay was born in London, prompting questions about his nationality.

According to a report by Sports Talk, Akaay would not automatically inherit British citizenship based on his alleged birthplace in London. The UK's regulations dictate that a child born in the country does not automatically receive British citizenship unless one of the parents is a British citizen or has obtained settled status after residing there for an extended period. Consequently, despite potential UK documentation, Akaay would still be recognized as an Indian citizen.

Additionally, since Akaay does not acquire British citizenship at birth, Virat and Anushka have the option to apply for his registration as a British citizen. However, eligibility for registration typically requires the child to be born in the UK and reside there until at least the age of 10.

Following the baby announcement, social media buzzed with speculation regarding Anushka Sharma's delivery in London. Images circulated purportedly showing Virat Kohli strolling through the streets of the UK capital, fueling assumptions about the newborn's birthplace.











Virat and Anushka shared their joy in welcoming Akaay, Vamika's younger brother, into the world on February 15th, via an Instagram post. They expressed gratitude for the blessings and requested privacy during this special time. Meanwhile, Anushka, known for her roles in films like "Zero," is preparing for the release of her Netflix project, "Chakda Xpress," amidst ongoing rumors of her pregnancy, which she neither confirmed nor denied.















