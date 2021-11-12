Anushka Sharma Opens Up About Her Thoughts On Post-Pregnancy Body

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are blessed with a baby girl Vamika in the starting of this year. Off late, she spoke to the media and opened about many things regarding her pregnancy…

First, she started off by saying about her thoughts on the post-pregnancy body… "Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that women should look in a certain way. No matter they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and after they delivered a baby. I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?"

She also added, "My body is not the same as it used to be. It is not as toned as it was earlier. I am working towards it because I like to be fit. But I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that 'perfect body'. However, I've realised that it's just a state of mind and has nothing to do with how you look." She stressed saying that one should accept the body that's done something so profound and miraculous. "I'd never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we're always made to feel like women. Ultimately, it's all about perspective".

Well, Anushka Sharma also spoke about being an actor and mother and said that neither of the roles define her completely…"My biggest understanding of life in the past few years, even before I became a mother, has been that you cannot get attached to any identity of yours, because it's all very fickle."

She also added, "I am an actor and a mother, both of which have taken up significant amounts of time in my life. But neither role defines me completely."

Further, she said, "As somebody working in the industry, I thought I was quite far removed from it. I didn't belong to an inner circle and my routine always consisted of going to work, coming back and spending time with myself. But, it dawned on me that I was defining my self-worth based on who I am, based on the celebrity that I am, the star that I am, the success I have garnered and the talent that I possess. That started to seem abnormal to me. I figured that if I'm going to keep allowing something so transient to define who I am, at some point I'm going to get stuck and find it hard to cope."

Well, she also spoke about her pregnancy phase… Actually, she was carrying during the second phase of the Covid-19, so it was difficult to step out. She said, she wanted to have a baby shower but couldn't do it because of the restrictions. "I really wanted a baby shower. I was even willing to throw one for myself. But to get everyone to quarantine in order to attend was hectic and I didn't want to put my friends through that. So I ended up having a small ceremony at home, with my immediate family in attendance. One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn't playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn't have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

Anushka also said she was afraid of becoming a mother… "When you're completely responsible for an individual who's dependent on you, you don't have time to dwell on less important things. When Virat and I look back on the moments or situations that worried us, they feel so trivial in comparison. Today, I find myself stronger, braver, and more sure of myself, way more than I've ever been. I'm making better decisions because a lot of the riff-raff has been cleared out."

Finally, she concluded by saying about developing the personality of their daughter… "I feel that if she wants to do something then she's going to do it, and I can tell that it's going to serve some purpose for her in life. It's nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody".

She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero movie and after that, she is off from the big screens!