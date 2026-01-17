AR Rahman reflects on career, turns criticism into motivation

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, one of the most celebrated music maestros globally, recently opened up about the challenges and expectations he faces in his illustrious career. Speaking candidly in an interview, Rahman addressed criticism suggesting that his recent music does not match the magic of his early works, such as Roja and Bombay.

Rahman explained that comparisons with his 1990s classics are unfair and can affect an artist’s mindset. He revealed that he is now more selective with projects, balancing work on Mani Ratnam’s Ramayana, his own band, and other commitments. Over the past six years, he has contributed to nearly 20–30 films but now seeks space to focus on creative experimentation.

While some of his recent albums may not have created instant chartbusters, Rahman’s dedication to evolving as an artist remains evident. He continues to experiment with genres, blending modern trends with his signature musical identity to appeal to both new and long-time audiences.

His work on Chhaava faced criticism, with fans and critics alike noting that the soundtrack did not meet the high expectations set by previous projects like Jodhaa Akbar. Despite the backlash, Rahman chose not to respond publicly, letting his music speak for itself.

The composer’s latest venture, Peddi, has begun reversing the narrative, with the song Chikiri quickly climbing the charts. Adding further anticipation, Rahman has teamed up with global music icon Hans Zimmer for Ramayana, a collaboration that could redefine perceptions of his recent work.

Rahman’s journey reflects not just his enduring legacy but also his resilience and willingness to innovate. Even decades into his career, the maestro continues to prove that creativity, patience, and adaptation are key to leaving an everlasting mark on the world of music.