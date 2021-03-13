Arjun Kapoor hungry to add new dimension to his role in SAPF

Acclaimed film-maker Dibakar Banerjee said Arjun Kapoor was eager to do Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) because he wanted to give a fitting reply to his critics. The producer and the director of this edge-of-the-action thriller believes that his exemplary work in the film will speak for itself.



"I could immediately see when Arjun came to meet me about Pinky (his character's name in SAPF) that he was hungry. Hungry to find new dimensions in his work. Hungry to prove the naysayers wrong. Hungry to eat up all the criticism in Bollytown through his action. I went with hungry."

He adds, "It's the hungry who end up changing things. Arjun changed himself for this. The dialect training. The boot camp with the cops. The workshops in Delhi and Haryana. The 18 hour days. The endless rehearsals and discussions around the script with me and my researchers and creative team. We saw the change. Everyone will see it on the 19th of March."

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a raw and edgy suspense thriller that pits Arjun versus Parineeti Chopra. It is set to be released on March 19 and is being distributed worldwide by Yash Raj Films.

Dibakar says, "SAPF has taken so long to come to the screen that it has become my other Khosla. Audiences and filmmakers all over the world have had an eventful past year. It's only when something is taken away from us do we realise the true value of it."

He adds, "I wanted SAPF to be a film that couples, families, gangs of friends would watch in the theatres and then go out for dinner to argue about it! Now, that we will be one of the first films to open theatrically I'm waiting to watch if that happens (with masks on!) or the audience passes the genre-bending and independent-minded to go for the summer blockbusters that are waiting for us to be the cannon fodder and then come in and wave their victory flags!"

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to release last year. Unfortunately, the pandemic struck India and Dibakar is hoping that the film will entertain audiences as they return to normalcy after living a year in isolation.

He says, "We are the only film in history perhaps to run a trailer for a year before the release! But there's a second trailer for those who want fresh insights into the crazy adventures of Sandy and Pinky. And I still want couples, families and friends fighting about who's film it was - Sandy aur Pinky - with masks on - at a theatre next door. I want all of us to be safe, be entertained and reclaim a bit of our lost lives - like Sandy and Pinky in the film."

The film will see Arjun play the role of a Haryanvi cop quirkily named Pinky, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world, Sandeep, whose lives suddenly intertwine. Dibakar is presenting Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in an all-new avatar.