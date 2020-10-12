Arjun Kapoor Is Back To His 'Happy Place' Post Covid-19 Recovery

Bollywood young actor Arjun Kapoor who recently recovered from Covid-19 pandemic is back to his movie sets and resumed his shooting for an untitled Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie. He shared a couple of pics from the sets and showed us his 'Happy Place' through Instagram…





In this post, Arjun shared a few pic s from the sets and is seen happy to resume the shooting for his next movie. In the first pic, he is seen having fun with the crew and smiling. Coming to the second pic, he is busy reading the lines for his next shot. Finally, the third one, he is seen discussing the scene with the crew.

Arjun Kapoor also wrote, "I'm back to my happy place ❤️❤️" and expressed his happiness post Covid-19 recovery.





Well, a couple of days ago, Arjun Kapoor shared an amazing video and made us know how happy he is after being free from quarantine. He also made us know the importance of wearing a mask through this video. Yes… Arjun is all happy post recovery!!!





Arjun was tested positive on 6th September, 2020 and from then he is in home quarantine and finally was out after testing negative for Covid-19 on 7th October, 2020. In this post he wrote, "I am happy to report that I have tested negative to Coronavirus over the weekend. I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that Coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please wear a mask at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys."

It is happy to see Arjun Kapoor back in the sets!!!