Arjun Kapoor Opened Up About His Parents’ Divorce And Said, ‘Looked At Food For Comfort’

Bollywood's young actor Arjun Kapoor always stays active on social media and also treats his fans with frequent updates. Off late, he spoke to the media about his parent's divorce and said, he then loved eating and just looked at food for comfort. He weighed 150 kgs at 16 years old as he loved eating.

He started off by saying, "When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally, so I started eating, and then I really enjoyed eating".

He further added, "It is very difficult to let go because eventually, there is nobody to stop you beyond a point. Your mother loves you, she will reprimand you, but you are still a kid. They give you benefit of the doubt ki yeh umar hai khane ki, theek hai (that this is the age to eat, so it is okay). It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16".

Speaking about his favourite dishes, he said, "I literally, one Diwali, ate biryani and I had a tub of ice cream and then I said, 'Bas (that's it)'."

Well, one need to really take inspiration from Arjun Kapoor as he almost lost 50kgs before his debut to Bollywood. Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in Bhoot Police, Ek Villian Returns and Sardar Ka Grandson movies.

Bhoot Police is directed by director Pavan Kirpalani and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Having an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline, this horror-comedy flick has many expectations on it.