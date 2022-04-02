Arjun on ‘Ki & Ka’: Wearing high heels again and telling the world to champion women

As his film 'Ki & Ka' has clocked six years since its release in Hindi cinema, actor Arjun Kapoor, who was seen playing a house husband in the movie, recreated his 'High Heels'.

Arjun says, "Rom-com's have always been my favourite genre and some of my most memorable hits have been films that explored this genre with a very fresh approach. 'Ki & Ka' will always be a special one in this aspect because I got to explore a film that was also making a statement on what gender equality should ideally mean in today's day and age."

"I like to explore differential content if given a chance and Ki & Ka was my attempt to show audiences that I'm prepared to do projects that try and subvert the idea of what a hero should be like on screen."

He adds, "So, on the sixth anniversary of the film, I'm recreating an imagery that became a mnemonic for social equality. I'm wearing high heels again and telling the world that there is a lot of work to be done for us to be a society that champions women to move forward and achieve their dreams.

"It should also serve as a reminder to men that no work should be seen through the lens of gender. We are all equals. Let's strive to achieve this at all times. I thank the visionary R. Balki for trusting me with 'Ki & Ka' and making me a part of a project that I will always be very proud of."

He will be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', Aasman Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller'.